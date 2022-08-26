Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins

Rebels roll past Powell while Tornadoes pull away from G-P
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.

Also Thursday night it was defending Class-3A state champion Alcoa visiting Gatlinburg-Pittman. After a slow start the Tornadoes would pull away for a convincing 52-17 win. G-P had no answer for Alcoa senior Jordan Harris had a terrific night at the home of the Highlanders.

Be sure to join the WVLT Sports team for the weekly varsity All Access report Friday night. Coming your way will be highlights of Anderson County at Science Hill, Catholic at South Greene, Farragut at West, and Oak Ridge at Bearden. Also on tap are reports from the battle of the Bride, Loudon and Lenoir City. Also featured will be an intriguing match-up at Webb School between the Spartans and visiting Gibbs High Eagles.

It’s all coming your way at 11:00 p.m. on WVLT. Hope to see you there!

