Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency


Centennial High students save teacher's life
Centennial High students save teacher's life
By Justina Latimer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School.

“This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student.

The students presented to a group of freshmen on the first day of school just moments before it all happened.

“I was talking to the freshman to let them know what JROTC is all about. I was joking with them and being extra to get them to like it, and I heard my instructor behind me say something,” explained Student Ellen Grayson.

But when she turned around, the instructor was having a seizure. Her classmate Barr was standing close by and ended up catching him before laying him down.

“It felt surreal. To see our instructor’s eyes roll back and foam at the mouth. It changed me,” Barr stated.

But the story didn’t end there. Grayson and Drew Osteen ran down the hall to get help.

“I just remember pointing and going, alright, everyone, to the main gym lobby. Go, go, go! I noticed that Spencer King was the only one still on the phone calling 9-1-1. So I told him to stay right here and don’t hang up until you are told to. If it wasn’t for him calling and staying on the line, it could have been a different story,” explained Osteen.

Today the teacher is doing okay. But as the students look back, they say they couldn’t have done it without each other.

“It made me grip on to life more closely. You don’t know when your next moment is,” Barr said.

The students will be honored Friday at the high school’s home football game.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Tennessee lawmaker says it's up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce...
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

Latest News

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
Braves legend and MLB hall of Famer was guest speaker at 2022 greater Knoxville Sports Hall of...
Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to...
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect