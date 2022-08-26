Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special night in downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The 41st annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony.

There were 10 new inductees including former UT Football player and assistant coach, Randy Sanders.

Former Tennessee player and coach Randy Sanders back on Rocky Top inducted Thursday night into the #GKSHOF @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/FuJNibrg6J — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 26, 2022

Also inducted, the late Joe Hendee, Tennessee’s outstanding swim coach. How about Tennessee and Olympic swimming gold medalist Claire Donahue. Track and field star and Olympian Sharrieffa Barksdale and media entry Jimmy Hyams of WVLT media partner, WNML.

Congrats to all who had the pleasure, as we did, to listen to featured speaker Chipper Jones, who’s foundation supports the benefactor of event, the Boys and Girls Clubs. Chipper talked about his humble beginnings and how rewarding it can be to chase your dreams.

Hall of Famer @RealCJ10 in for a visit reflecting on his beginnings and chasing your dreams @wvlt @Braves pic.twitter.com/33X1IgrKfE — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 26, 2022

The Hall of Famer, who won won a World Series Championship with the Braves in 1995, is high on this years Atlanta team and Knoxville pitcher Spencer Strider, now a starting pitcher in the Braves rotation. He says the flame thrower will be key come post-season play.

