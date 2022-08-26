Few more storms at times today, with more heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hot and humid, helping to create a few more storms at times. The up and down coverage from isolated to scattered continues today, with more heat and sunshine this weekend, before some more scattered storms move through next week with a front.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with the overnight rain and storms slowly decreasing, with heavy rain and rumbles of thunder for some. We’re starting the day around 68 degrees.

It’s a back and forth coverage of our area, from isolated to scattered, with a few more storms in our area again this afternoon. It’s peaking at a brief 40% coverage, and a seasonable high of 87 degrees. It does feel about 5 degrees, as the humidity is also helping to create those storms. Storms are still isolated this evening, so keep those notifications for lightning nearby turned on in your WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight gets back to partly cloudy views, and patchy fog, with a low around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s still summer this weekend, that’s for sure. Saturday is mostly sunny and topping out around 90. With the humidity still making it feel about 5 degrees warmer. A stray storm is possible along our elevation changes, like the Plateau to the mountains, and could come down into the Valley, but peaking at a 10% coverage.

Sunday is partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated rain and storms developing through the evening. We’ll peak at a 20% coverage, but still “where it rains, it pours.” The high is around 91, and feeling closer to 96.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, the heat will continue into Monday with those spotty storms. We’re monitoring a system that will help give us more scattered rain adn storms at times Tuesday through Wednesday. The trend has been for this to last into Thursday, but the latest data points towards spotty rain left for Thursday, in case you’re also eyeing that first UT football game!

