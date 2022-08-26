Former TN law enforcement officer sentenced for federal civil rights offenses

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee law enforcement officer was sentenced Friday to 72 months in prison after being convicted of using excessive force against an arrestee, C.G., on two occasions.

According to court documents, during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, 61-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean while he was the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department in Tracy City, TN. The documents said Bean also used excessive force against arrestee F.M. during F.M.’s arrest in 2017 while Bean was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in Grundy County, TN.

In June of 2021, the court also heard evidence over three days that showed that during C.G.’s arrest in the Tracy Lakes area of Grundy County, 2014, Bean repeatedly punched C.G. in the face while C.G. was handcuffed and complaint, causing C.G. pain and other injuries. The court also learned of evidence that during F.M.’s arrest in 2017, Bran punched F.M. in the face while F.M. was compliant, causing pain and other injuries.

Court documents said they also heard evidence that Bean bragged about using excessive force against victims and failed to report his uses of force.

“Nobody is above the law,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton. “The defendant, Anthony “Tony” Bean, abused his authority and violated the civil rights of arrestees by physically assaulting them while they were restrained and not posing any threat. A sentence of 72 months sends a strong message to the community that the abuse of arrestees will not be tolerated, and law enforcement officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

Following his imprisonment, Bean will be on supervised release for 24 months.

