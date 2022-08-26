Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sites and sounds Jamie Hatton and Donnie Adams walked into the morning of Thursday, July 28 were unlike anything the duo had ever expected.

Both woke up that morning thinking it would be a usual Thursday in Letcher County.

When both talked to their significant others, they found out about a raging river that was sparing nothing in its path in Whitesburg and the surrounding communities.

“It went from a routine flash flood to the Mississippi River running through our schools,” said Jamie Hatton, the Letcher County Attorney turned rescue worker.

Hatton and Adams both sprang into action.

Hatton grabbed a green kayak and Adams found a jet ski and started saving lives.

“I’m like right where you do your walking, on the walking track I’m on a jet ski I never thought I’d do that in my life,” said Adams.

Adams is a well-known dirt bike rider across the county. A man who isn’t afraid to live on the edge started zipping through Whitesburg neighborhoods grabbing people and placing them on the back of the jet ski he was piloting.

“I’ve had a bunch of people call me a hero and I don’t think so I was just helping people, man you know, I’m not going to lie to you it makes me feel really cool when people say that to me, it makes me feel happy, it makes me feel humbled,” said Adams with a smile.

Hatton ditched his kayak for another friend’s bass boat.

“We helped lots of people get out but those first six people we got out I don’t know if they would have made it had someone not got to them,” said Hatton.

The two were not the only ones helping that day.

Coal miners, engineers, doctors, state troopers, and more all turned to what were once recreational items and took them to their limits as rescue tools in a never before seen flood.

“The high water mark in the ‘57 flood versus the water mark in this 2022 flood, the water got up seven feet higher,” said Hatton.

The two do not want to be seen as heroes, and neither do any of the others who helped Thursday morning.

They just did what had to be done to save their neighbors and friends.

