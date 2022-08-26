High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager from Jefferson County died after a drowning incident on Douglas Lake on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders entered the water and located Tristan Eilers, 14, of White Pine, officials said. They transferred him to a rescue boat, where he was treated and transported to Morristown Hamblen Emergency Room. He later died at the hospital.

Tristan was a student at Jefferson County High School. Counselors have been made available for his classmates and friends, according to officials.

“We ask everyone to keep this family and classmates in your prayers in the coming days as they deal with this tragic event,” a spokesperson from JCSO said.

JCSO, White Pine Police, White Pine Fire Department, Jefferson County Rescue Squad, and Jefferson County EMS all responded to the scene.

Press Release Drowning Victim Identified On Thursday, August 25th at 7:31 pm Jefferson County E-911 received a call... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, August 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.