‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move.

After losing his fiancé Brenda and moving to the apartment, he was looking for the comfortable and quiet affordable senior living that Summit Towers advertises.

He described the experiences as chaos. The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the complex at least four times in the last year after both elevators left disabled seniors stranded in their apartments if they were unable to walk down the stairs.

“Everyone trying to run on the same elevator, they’d go down and they’d have every crowd on one elevator, it was supposed to be 3 or 4, but more like 11, 12 people at a time. There was a time when both elevators were down and we were told to wait in the lobby for 7 hours,” said Surrett.

He reported water damage in his former apartment. He said he was asked not to talk about those conditions with news crews.

Millenia Companies Ltd. responded to WVLT’s request for comment and said that was not an accurate statement.

“It didn’t sit well with me because if you don’t have anything to hide, why can’t you talk about it,” said Surrett.

Surrett said movers told him that his stuff was covered in bed bugs, so church members helped get him a bed.

Millenia Companies Ltd gave WVLT the following statement when asked about the condition of the elevators and future plans for them.

“Currently, one elevator is down because the main electrical board for that elevator door needs repairs. The property management team has identified two vendors who are specialized in making this repair and are in the process of reviewing and approving a quote. When an elevator stops working, the property management team promptly contacts a vendor to request repairs. Currently, one elevator bank is functioning, and the team is working to expedite the process to restore service to the second one. Recently, a vendor installed new major parts of the system in response to damage resulting from the small fire/engagement of the sprinkler system. Over the last few months, more than $54,000 has been spent on replacing damaged parts with new ones.”

