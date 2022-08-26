‘It’s always in the back of your mind’ | Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ family recaps difficult year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aug. 26, marked a solemn day for the family of Ryan Knauss. In 2022, it marks one year since the Army Staff Sgt. from Corryton was killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.

Over the last year, Ryan was honored across East Tennessee in several different ways which had at times, been tough for the family.

“You’ll never forget, I’ll never forget but I think sometimes a part of me wants to put it in the rearview mirror and keep going,” Ryan’s father Greg Knauss said.

The family spent the one-year anniversary of Ryan’s death in Fort Bragg, where their son was stationed. Greg and his wife Linnae participated in a workout at the military base that had a special meaning.

“It’s a 100-meter dash then you come back and do eight burpees, eight being for the number of the month. Then 26 Ketel bell swings because it happened on the 26th. Then 21 weighted wall balls because of the year 2021.” said Greg.

They took part in this workout as a way to remember Ryan, since he loved working out and being in shape. The relationship with some of Ryan’s military friends in Fort Bragg have been a consistent bright spot in what can be a difficult time for the family over the last year.

“When they told us last year you’re a part of our family we realized it, but we realize it more as time goes by,” said Greg.

It’s the relationship that’s helped them when there were days that Greg recalls waking up before his alarm goes off and starts thinking about Ryan. Or the days when he drives by Gibbs High School and has mixed emotions thinking about his son in the carpool line.

Through it all, the family said they’re taking it one day at a time.

“I’ve said it before a lot of times that I was blessed to be his dad. He was a blessing and I miss him a lot,” said Greg.

The Knauss family said although at times emotionally taxing, they’re grateful for the love and support shown to them by the East Tennessee community through memorials and events honoring their son’s life.

