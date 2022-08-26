‘It’s always in the back of your mind’ | Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ family recaps difficult year

Ryan’s dad, Greg Knauss, shares the ups and downs of dealing with his son’s death a year later.
“It’s always in the back of your mind” | Ryan Knauss’ family recaps difficult year
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aug. 26, marked a solemn day for the family of Ryan Knauss. In 2022, it marks one year since the Army Staff Sgt. from Corryton was killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.

Over the last year, Ryan was honored across East Tennessee in several different ways which had at times, been tough for the family.

“You’ll never forget, I’ll never forget but I think sometimes a part of me wants to put it in the rearview mirror and keep going,” Ryan’s father Greg Knauss said.

The family spent the one-year anniversary of Ryan’s death in Fort Bragg, where their son was stationed. Greg and his wife Linnae participated in a workout at the military base that had a special meaning.

“It’s a 100-meter dash then you come back and do eight burpees, eight being for the number of the month. Then 26 Ketel bell swings because it happened on the 26th. Then 21 weighted wall balls because of the year 2021.” said Greg.

They took part in this workout as a way to remember Ryan, since he loved working out and being in shape. The relationship with some of Ryan’s military friends in Fort Bragg have been a consistent bright spot in what can be a difficult time for the family over the last year.

“When they told us last year you’re a part of our family we realized it, but we realize it more as time goes by,” said Greg.

It’s the relationship that’s helped them when there were days that Greg recalls waking up before his alarm goes off and starts thinking about Ryan. Or the days when he drives by Gibbs High School and has mixed emotions thinking about his son in the carpool line.

Through it all, the family said they’re taking it one day at a time.

“I’ve said it before a lot of times that I was blessed to be his dad. He was a blessing and I miss him a lot,” said Greg.

The Knauss family said although at times emotionally taxing, they’re grateful for the love and support shown to them by the East Tennessee community through memorials and events honoring their son’s life.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
File Graphic (KWTX)
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake

Latest News

Mekiah Davis, 18.
Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Hamblen County
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
Lucas Shoffner
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Teacher organizations worry about the teacher shortage in the long term