One person drowns on Douglas Lake
Crews responded to the Leadvale Lake Access area
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it plans to release more information on Friday.
