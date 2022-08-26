Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews will be repairing the original brick facade on the easternmost building of the Public Safety Complex after learning it was not adequately fastened when built more than four decades ago, according to the City of Knoxville.

A spokesperson said it was discovered that the brick envelope on the former Professional Office Building wasn’t correctly fastened years ago, prompting city officials to execute an emergency procurement to correct the issue.

“The discovery of the unsafe brick envelope was unexpected, but it will be fixed quickly,” said Deputy to the Mayor David Brace, the City’s Chief Operating Officer.

The emergency procurement is for up to $5 million for the building, which sits off St. Mary Street near Woodland Avenue. City officials said that project managers informed them that there was a potential for the bricks to pull away from the existing building and fall. As of now, they said the building was unsafe and the repairs needed to be completed soon.

Crews initially began working to transform the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a new Public Safety Complex more than two years ago. The campus was reimagined to be a center for government functions, college classes, a tree-lined quadrangle, neighborhood housing and green space, according to an announcement by the city.

City contractors have reconstructed three empty buildings, the former Professional Office Building, Central Wing Annex and Women’s Pavilion, to serve as a complex for the police and fire departments, pension system, city court and E-911 backup operations, officials said.

“Admittedly, this is an unforeseen development, but it’s important to keep in mind that this makeover of a vacated hospital campus is a vital investment in both North Knoxville and in our City employees,” Brace said. ”This project enhances and strengthens the surrounding neighborhoods, and the City and its partners are creating new health, housing and educational opportunities.”

The City of Knoxville anticipates substantial completion of the $63.7 million project by the end of 2022.

