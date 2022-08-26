President Biden releases statement honoring 13 lives lost in Kabul airport attack on anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since the attack outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Among the 13 killed was East Tennessee Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a student of Gibbs High School and Knoxville native.

“One year ago, 13 proud and patriotic American service members, as well as more than 100 innocent Afghan civilians, were killed in a heinous terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul Airport,” Biden said. “Our nation will forever mourn their sacrifice and honor the memory of those 13 precious souls, stolen from their families, loved ones, brothers- and sisters-in-arms far too soon while performing a noble mission on behalf of our Nation.”

Knauss was helping civilians leave the country following the Taliban moving back into control after the United States pulled out of the country. He was 23 years old.

Biden concluded his statement by thanking all Americans who served in Afghanistan.

“I am grateful to all the members of our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families, as well as the diplomats, intelligence professionals, counterterrorism experts, and development specialists who served in Afghanistan and who sacrificed so much to make out nation stronger and safer,” he said.

Since his sacrifice, Knauss has been honored in many ways, like a portrait donation to Gibbs High and a memorial bridge.

