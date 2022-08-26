Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The principal and secretary of a McMinn County private school have been arrested and charged with sexual assault and solicitation of a minor, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

An investigation was prompted by detectives after receiving a complaint that a “series of incidents” involving staff members at Liberty Christian Academy in Athens had occurred. During the course of the investigation, Jason L Kennedy, 46, of Athens, and Brittany Branham, 28, of Athens were both arrested and charged.

Kennedy, the principal and teacher at the academy, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor, according to Guy.

Branham, a secretary and home school coordinator, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, Guy said.

Both individuals were booked into the McMinn County Jail early Friday morning. Kennedy was under a $60,000 bond and Branham was under a $15,000 bond but both have since made their bonds and been released, according to Guy.

“It appears, at this point, the case involves a single juvenile female who was previously a student at Liberty Christian Academy. At this point, the incidents occurred in the Kennedy home where Ms. Branham also lives,” said Guy. “But we are continuing the investigation. It is always possible in cases like this that there may be other victims, and if so we hope they will contact us. We will always work to provide justice, closure, and support for victims of crime.”

Other possible victims are encouraged to reach out to Detective Doug Reed at the sheriff’s office at 423-745-5620, or by email at dreed@mcminncountytn.gov.

