‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

By Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing.

Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars.

The Mayor says 750 people have been charged with reckless driving or drag racing in Memphis in the last 18 months.

Strickland said in a one-on-one interview in his office on Thursday that the judicial system lacks the hammer it needs to stop the reckless driving that so many Memphis motorists witness on a daily basis.

“What I’m going to ask the state legislature to do is let us confiscate their cars,” Strickland said. “I don’t care if they serve a day in jail. Let me get their cars and then once a month, we’ll line them all up, maybe at the old fairgrounds, Liberty Park, and just smash ‘em.”

In addition, the mayor says he’s talking with the Tennessee Department of Safety about increasing the number of Tennessee State Troopers who patrol the interstate highways in Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Tennessee lawmaker says it's up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce...
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

Latest News

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
Braves legend and MLB hall of Famer was guest speaker at 2022 greater Knoxville Sports Hall of...
Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to...
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
Centennial High students save teacher's life
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency