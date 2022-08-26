Tazewell police looking for missing man

Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Clark.
Ralph Lee Clark, 52
Ralph Lee Clark, 52(TPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Clark.

Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.

“His father’s truck was recovered near that location. He has no cell phone and all leads have been exhausted,” Clark said.

Those with information are asked to contact Lt. Detective Josh Fields at 423-626-5104 ext. 204.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Tennessee lawmaker says it's up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce...
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

Latest News

Jason L Kennedy and Brittany Branham
Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case
The brick façade was not properly fastened years ago, according to city officials.
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
President Biden releases statement honoring 13 lives lost in Kabul airport attack on anniversary
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Friday’s storms, weekend steam, and then a more storms...
Few more storms at times today, with more heat for the weekend