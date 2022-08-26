Tazewell police looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Clark.

Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.

“His father’s truck was recovered near that location. He has no cell phone and all leads have been exhausted,” Clark said.

Those with information are asked to contact Lt. Detective Josh Fields at 423-626-5104 ext. 204.

