Teacher organizations worry about the teacher shortage in the long term

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee was short 500-750 teachers statewide and about 50 teachers short in Knox County as of Friday, according to the executive director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC Bowman.

He said there were a multitude of issues teachers face on a daily basis impacting some from staying in the industry. Bowman said one of them is how they’re treated at school.

“They don’t feel supported not only in their own administration but they’re not feeling supported by the community and I just feel like we’ve punched teachers so often and so hard that they’re just saying this is not a job we want to go into anymore,” Bowman said.

A solution for getting teachers in the door was the new retired teacher law the state put in this year. Retired teachers can go back to teach in schools while also keeping a portion of their retired benefits.

Bowman said this along with hiring permanent substitute teachers can help, but doesn’t know if this will be enough.

“Teachers are saying enough is enough. We’re not going into it. I wouldn’t advise my kids to go into it. I wouldn’t advise my friends to go into it,” Bowman said.

Pay was also a part of the concern for teachers. According to school district’s data, Knox Co. ranks the highest in teacher pay among the neighboring county school districts. But, Alcoa, Maryville and Oak Ridge School Districts pay their teachers higher on average. Bowman said before teachers get in the door, they’re seeing lower numbers of college students enrolling at colleges of education.

“It’s inevitable that with the numbers it’s going to be a challenge to recruit people into teaching every year,” Bowman said.

If school districts don’t find long term solutions for its teachers, Bowman fears the dynamics of classrooms will change in the future.

“You’re going to see permanent substitute teachers teaching and it’s going to be guided instruction. There’s going to be a handbook and worksheet. Somebody is going to stand there and collect them and we’re going to lose out on the instruction component piece,” Bowman said.

Other options for teachers we could see in the future is hiring those who are qualified to teach, but not necessarily certified in the state.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.