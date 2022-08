Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy cleared to play, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols have been waiting for clearance on Southern California transfer Bru McCoy, and according to WVLT News’ media partners at Volquest, the talented wide receiver will be eligible to play in Tennessee’s season opener on Sept. 1 against Ball State.

My thoughts on Bru McCoy gaining immediate eligibility for Tennessee. ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/os1lt3jDnc — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) August 26, 2022

