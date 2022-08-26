Tennessee soccer drops match to No. 5 Duke

Tennessee soccer
Tennessee soccer(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 22 Tennessee dropped a hard-fought contest to No. 5 Duke 3-2 at Regal Soccer Stadium, Thursday night. Redshirt junior Jaida Thomas and sophomore Taylor Huff found the back of the net for the Lady Vols’ only scores (0-1-2).

In goal, senior Lindsey Romig made three saves. The Blue Devils (3-0-0) got goals from Sophie Jones, Michelle Cooper, and Kat Rader.

“We just played a great game against the No. 5 team in the country and feel disappointed in the result, but the performance shows that we can play with the best teams in the country. There’s no doubt about that,” UT Head Coach Joe Kirt said after the game.

Kirt added, “I think going forward, it’s just continuing to build our confidence and hold ourselves to a standard. We’ve got to play for 90 minutes, and we haven’t done that yet. So, it’s about us and our ability to get better.”

The Lady Vols took the lead in the 27th minute when Thomas found the end of a cross by redshirt-junior Maria Nelson, one-touching a shot past the Duke keeper from six yards out. Romig recorded a save at close range three minutes later, denying a blast from Kat Rader and sending the game into halftime with Tennessee leading 1-0.

Huff scored her first goal of the season in the 52nd minute, heading a ball far-post off a serve from fellow sophomore Claire Rain.

The Blue Devils would eventually get on the board in the 70th minute, Duke tied it up two minutes later. Then in the 81st minute, the Blue Devils made it 3-2.

Thomas nearly equalized it in the 83rd minute, drilling one from 18 yards out but missing just high off the crossbar.

The Lady Vols are still in search of their first victory of the season.

They get their next shot at getting in the win column, at home Wednesday, Aug. 31 against Bowling Green at 7 p.m.

