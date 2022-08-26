Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.

Documents note that the three individuals “did unlawfully kill David Howard during the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate the crime of burglary.”

Howard, 28, of Corryton, was discovered with a gunshot wound after deputies responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Jones Road, according to Sheriff Tom Spangler. He was later pronounced dead by AMR.

