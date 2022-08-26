Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell

Trey Evans is the owner of a snack cart that goes around Powell raising money for Special Olympics.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job.

On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks.

As far as the supply, they stock up at Sam’s Club, and said they’ve made over $1,000 since they started their licensed business.

Although profitable, Trey isn’t keeping the money. He’s giving all the money from his sales to his local Special Olympics in Powell. The 22-year-old Powell graduate with Down’s Syndrome competes in Special Olympics events like basketball, baseball, and tennis every year.

The money he gets from tips is being saved up to pay for a family trip to Pigeon Forge.

“I’m happy and proud of myself because I’m the kind of man my dad told me to be so I’m happy,” said Evans.

Trey spends his days embracing customers, happy to see him, with hugs and a big smile.

To find out where Trey will be next, you can look on his Facebook page where he regularly posts updates.

