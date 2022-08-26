‘We are hopeful’: Gov. Lee announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

The disease centers in on the body’s immune system. While the disease is serious, federal resources state that there are several treatment options available. Lymphoma has had a 73.8% survival rate over five years, from 2012-2018. In 2022, it has been responsible for only 3.3% of all cancer deaths.

“While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable,” Lee said on Twitter. “Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

