‘We are hopeful’: Gov. Lee announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee leaves the House Chambers of the Capitol building with his wife Maria...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee leaves the House Chambers of the Capitol building with his wife Maria after delivering his State of the State address Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

The disease centers in on the body’s immune system. While the disease is serious, federal resources state that there are several treatment options available. Lymphoma has had a 73.8% survival rate over five years, from 2012-2018. In 2022, it has been responsible for only 3.3% of all cancer deaths.

“While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable,” Lee said on Twitter. “Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Tennessee lawmaker says it's up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce...
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

Latest News

Joseph Sparks; Jason Flenniken; Jessica Hamlet
Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Friday’s storms, weekend steam, and then a more storms...
Few more storms at times today, with more heat for the weekend
Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night.
One person drowns on Douglas Lake