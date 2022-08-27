Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire

The building was declared a total loss, officials with Tellico Village said.
The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.(Tellico Village)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said.

The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire property, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The fire was contained by 8:00 p.m.

A dozen different local fire agencies responded to assist the Tellico Village Fire Department. A fire engine boat was deployed to stop the fire from spreading to the water, Chief Bill Ballinger said.

Officials said there were people in the building when the fire broke out, but they were evacuated.

“We are thankful there were no injuries, and everyone got out safely. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss,” Director of Media Relations Allison Lester said. Golf at the clubhouse is suspended until further notice.

Tellico Village officials said there were no injuries as of 6:30 p.m. The investigation from LCSO is still ongoing, and the reason is unknown, according to officials. The LCSO deputies said they believe the fire started from a kitchen fire.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss life occurred,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis.

AUGUST 27, 2022 | 6:49 P.M. EST POPULAR TELLICO VILLAGE GOLF CLUB HOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE, NO INJURIES THANKS TO QUICK...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, August 27, 2022

The Tanasi Golf Club and Clubhouse opened in 1996 and was a Village favorite, Tellico Village officials said. They do intend to rebuild the clubhouse, officials told WVLT News.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
File Graphic (KWTX)
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
Jason L Kennedy and Brittany Branham
Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

Latest News

Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for...
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget
Staying hot
The heat sticks around with a few more evening storms Sunday
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County