Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said.

The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire property, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The fire was contained by 8:00 p.m.

A dozen different local fire agencies responded to assist the Tellico Village Fire Department. A fire engine boat was deployed to stop the fire from spreading to the water, Chief Bill Ballinger said.

Officials said there were people in the building when the fire broke out, but they were evacuated.

“We are thankful there were no injuries, and everyone got out safely. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss,” Director of Media Relations Allison Lester said. Golf at the clubhouse is suspended until further notice.

Tellico Village officials said there were no injuries as of 6:30 p.m. The investigation from LCSO is still ongoing, and the reason is unknown, according to officials. The LCSO deputies said they believe the fire started from a kitchen fire.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss life occurred,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis.

The Tanasi Golf Club and Clubhouse opened in 1996 and was a Village favorite, Tellico Village officials said. They do intend to rebuild the clubhouse, officials told WVLT News.

