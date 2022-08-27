Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car

The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on the hood of the car(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers.

The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.

Thrower says that he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on the hood of the car. Thrower said he leaves his car door open occasionally because he has had to retreat from canines in the past.

Here’s a little Friday funny humor to lighten your evening. While working patrol division nothing is considered routine:...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 26, 2022

Deputy Thrower took videos and pictures of the goats and they were included in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
File Graphic (KWTX)
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
Jason L Kennedy and Brittany Branham
Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

Latest News

Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for...
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget
Staying hot
The heat sticks around with a few more evening storms Sunday
Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department gifts new helmet
‘It’s hard to put into words’: Firefighter given new helmet after losing his in wildfires
Generic Mud Run Photo
Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations