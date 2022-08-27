The heat sticks around with a few more evening storms Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat cranks back up Sunday with a few more evening rain and storms. A cold front arrives later this week bringing us a break in the humidity but not so much the temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hang onto those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping near 70 degrees by Sunday morning. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday features sunshine and a few more evening storms. We’ll be dry and sunny throughout the majority of the day, but closer to dinner time we’ll be at about a 40% coverage in those rain and storms. Highs will be near 92 degrees but feeling closer to the mid to upper 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat continues into the new week with a cold front moving in Tuesday.

A few spotty storms are possible Monday evening with highs still in the lower 90s but feeling much warmer.

The cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered rain and storms mainly during the evening hours. While this cold front doesn’t bring us cooler temperatures, it does bring us a break in the humidity and cooler overnight low temperatures.

A few spotty storms linger Wednesday, but we should dry out heading into the end of the week. Right now there is a very small chance for a shower on Thursday for the first Vols games, but we are trending drier.

Later in your 8-day forecast, we’re tracking spotty storms for Labor Day Weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

