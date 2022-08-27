“Hoops for Hope” makes a triumphant return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, “Hoops for Hope” has officially returned, and the Tennessee Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams couldn’t be more excited.

Saturday’s event benefited the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

It was all smiles and buckets inside Farragut High School for the annual use for Hope event. For many Vols and Lady Vols, this was their first time experiencing it, but they all echoed the same sentiment: It will give them memories that will last a lifetime.

Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James said he was thrilled to be back at Farragut for this special event, “They left an impact on my life that I’ll never forget, and hopefully they could do the same today. I mean, the people here are just amazing and it’s just a lot of fun. I’m glad we get to do it again this year.”

Sophomore guard, Zakai Zeigler, who knows the power of community support, was eager to be involved in Saturday’s event. Even more so, since it benefits an organization that hits close to home.

“Well, it’s a great feeling because I have a disabled nephew at home,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler added, “So, just seeing all the kids in here have fun and smile and all that laughter it makes me feel good, and I just have a soft spot for disabled people. So, it’s just a really good feeling, and I love these types of things.”

"Hoops for Hope" has officially returned to @AdmiralFarragut and @Vol_Hoops and @LadyVol_Hoops were just as excited to get back on the court.

An experience many say will give them memories for life. pic.twitter.com/Nesfqaj54x — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 27, 2022

Senior center for the Lady Vols Tamari Key said she didn’t know what to expect since this was her first time being a part of the event. However, she said it exceeded any expectations she had.

“You never realize the impact you have on the people in your community. In Knoxville, I mean, the love they have for women’s basketball is really special, and it’s just little reminders like this that make you grateful for what you do,” said Key.

However, the athletes weren’t the only ones having fun. Participants like Christi Oliver said she couldn’t be more excited to hang out with the Vols and Lady Vols again.

“It’s a great time. I’m so happy, and I’m happy we’re doing it,” said Oliver.

James said he was just as happy to be there, “I think we have more fun than the people here playing basketball do. I mean, they teach us so many life lessons. They’re such great people and such great human beings. And just them taking time out of their busy day to come to hang out with us makes us really happy. I’ve been sad the last two years not having it, but we’re really excited to be back.”

Redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez said it’s events like this that recenters you and reignites your love for the game.

“The way they’re like loving basketball, the way they approached basketball because since we’re in the gym so much sometimes, basketball becomes a little bit more of a job, and it’s just reminding us that it’s a game and it’s for play. It’s like the waves, I don’t know, the way a kid makes a three, and we’re all going crazy. It’s smiling everywhere. It’s very refreshing,” said Suárez.

“Hoops for Hope” has been around for about 15 years and talking to the east Tennessee community, they’re hopeful it returns for another season next year.

