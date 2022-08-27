‘It’s hard to put into words’: Firefighter given new helmet after losing his in wildfires

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department gifted veteran fireman Jim Carr with a new helmet after he lost his in the wildfires this spring.

“Really just touched. Of course, we’re a pretty tight-knit group,” Carr said.

Carr went up to Hatcher Mountain to try and put fires out at the Von-Bryan Inn back in March. Carr thought he was going to die on top of the mountain after he was trapped. He and several other firefighters were able to get out and get to safety.

“A lot to process, a lot to get through and get back into the swing of things and get going into day-to-day business,” Carr said.

Carr went on a small vacation right after the wildfires but said he got back to work shortly after. He’s been a volunteer fireman in Sevier County for a couple of decades.

“I just always had the desire to help other people,” Carr said.

Carr said the new helmet is a blessing, but he keeps the old one to help him cope with what happened on Hatcher Mountain.

He said it’s something he will never forget.

“A lot stays with you. You think about a lot of different things but you just try to put it towards the back but you just try to regroup and get back at it,” Carr said.

The fire on Hatcher Mountain burned 2,500 acres of land.

