Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Knoxville Fire Department paramedics helped deliver a baby Friday morning.

Paramedics Josh Lewellen and Daniel Rice responded to the Lonsdale community at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. Once there, they assisted in delivering a baby.

According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks, there were no complications during the birth. The mother and baby girl are both doing well.

Lewellen has responded to help mothers deliver babies seven times before, and Rice has five times. Wilbanks said that it wasn’t uncommon for crews to be there, but often, the process has already happened when they arrive.

Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.

“We were fortunate enough to be there at the right time,” Wilbanks said.

