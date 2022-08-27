Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Marine MudRun is back and going to be more muddy and challenging than ever before.

Hosted by the Marine Corps League, a spokesperson said that the 5K run would consist of three miles of off-road running, which includes obstacles, hills and more mud pits than in previous years. It will take place on Sept. 10 at Melton Hill Park, 3230 Williams Bend Road.

“This off-road 5K adventure takes you across scenic trails and fields, obstacles, and ends with a splash through refreshing water and a mud pit,” spokesperson Sam Ruble said.

If the kids want to jump into the action, they can! The Kid’s Mud Run event is designed for children 10 and under. It is approximately 200 meters and includes obstacles and a large mud pit.

Participants are encouraged to wear old clothing and shoes as everyone is sure to get dirty. However, first responders will be at the finish line for those that need spraying off afterward. Refreshments will also be available, according to a spokesperson.

“Be prepared for some real clean fun!” the website states.

Online registration is now open. Individuals and team members will need to pay $50 until Aug. 16 then $55 after Aug. 16 and $65 after Sept. 6. to secure a spot. Registration closes on Sept. 7, or when there are 3,150 registrants.

Participants will have multiple starting times, so event officials have asked that registrants arrive at the park one hour before their starting times.

Awards will be given in several classifications, including a $500 prepaid VISA credit card to the best overall timed male and female runner.

All proceeds will be given to local veteran organizations.

Those wanting to register for the race or learn more about the festivities can visit the website here. Interested in being a supporter of the run? Contact the race coordinator at sam.ruble@gmail.com.

