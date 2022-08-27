Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County

Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night...
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago.

Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek Community and haven’t been seen since July 28th, when nearly 12 inches of rain fell over the region. Flash flooding destroyed homes, schools, vehicles and other community buildings.

Crews from Powell County, Wolfe County and London-Laurel came out Saturday to help in the search efforts, including trained K-9′s.

“We want anyone that’s still in here to be found,” said Chief John May, Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “That’s our goal. We’ve never not found someone since I’ve been on the team. So we want to find this person and hopefully we can.”

Search missions continued along Highway 476 and River Caney area where the two women were last seen.

Samaritans Purse prayed over the group before they headed out to begin their work.

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

