Spotty rain chances this afternoon, otherwise sunny and hot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds and patches of fog this morning, and overall this weekend has sunshine being the biggest winner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 91 in Knoxville to 88 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and the stray rain chances we have for the afternoon will disappear right after sunset. We’ll wake up on Sunday near 70.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will feature spotty showers and storms with the better coverage coming into the afternoon hours. It will feel more like summer as temperatures are into the lower 90s and we’ll continue to see above average temperatures into next week. Rain chances increase once again as we head into early next week.

The next best chance for rain comes into play Tuesday to Wednesday with some heavy rain at times.

