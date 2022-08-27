THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

A man was driving on West Union Valley Road late on Friday night when the accident happened, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.(unsplash.com)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control going around a curve, the report said. Clabo hit the guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle over the guardrail.

THP officials said the motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest off the left side of the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
File Graphic (KWTX)
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
Jason L Kennedy and Brittany Branham
Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

Latest News

Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for...
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget
Staying hot
The heat sticks around with a few more evening storms Sunday
Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department gifts new helmet
‘It’s hard to put into words’: Firefighter given new helmet after losing his in wildfires