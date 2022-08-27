THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control going around a curve, the report said. Clabo hit the guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle over the guardrail.

THP officials said the motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest off the left side of the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.