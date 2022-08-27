TWRA holds photo contest for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced this week that they are accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards.

Photographers interested in the contest are invited to submit up to ten of their best photos of fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. TWRA said the photo entries are due by September 30, 2022, and must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online or by CD. They also must be sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2x11 inches, and the resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

TWRA officials said the photos will be reviewed for publication for the 2023 calendar, and if an image is selected, the photographer will receive a cash reward of $60. This year, the TWRA is also picking a few entries for its collector license card.

Photographers must provide their disk’s name, address, phone number, and email address. Disks will not be returned.

Entries may be mailed to:

Tennessee Wildlife

Calendar Issue

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

