One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

The Knoxville Fire Department fire marshal is monitoring the situation
64 and disabled, Chris Surrett wants an apartment where he can retire in peace, He says his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summi
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave.

A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of noon, KONE, a repair company, had responded to the building located at 201 Locust Street and continued working on the second elevator.

This isn’t the first time that the elevators have been broken. Knoxville fire officials have been called to the complex at least four times in the last year after both elevators left disabled seniors stranded in their apartments if they were unable to walk down the stairs.

Millenia Companies Ltd., the company that owns the complex, said more than $54,000 had been spent on replacing damaged parts over the past few months.

Chris Surrett, a 64-year-old disabled man, spoke with WVLT News about his experience living at the complex, describing it as “chaos.”

The fire marshal is monitoring the situation, according to KFD.

WVLT News has reached out to Millenia Companies Ltd. for comment.

