Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning.

“Like everyone else, March 2, 2020, here in Cookeville was a devastating time,” Chaffin said.

Chaffin was awoken by her daughter that day and saw the neighborhood disappearing before their eyes.

“Just a couple of houses behind us, we had neighbors who lost their lives,” Chaffin said.

However, Chaffin and her family were spared from any deaths. What could’ve been a close call, though, involved a piece of wood.

“I found this large 2x4, and it had actually blown through our bedroom window, and it landed pretty close to where I slept,” Chaffin said.

She realized the board could’ve killed her on that day, but she decided to make it a memento to remember what happened.

“This board is going to mean a lot to me in the future,” Chaffin said.

After years of thinking about it, she asked her friend to put ‘Amazing Grace’ on the board with the date of the Cookeville tornado.

“I just thought it was God’s grace that saved my family,” Chaffin said.

The Chaffin household sustained some damage, and the family had to live in a hotel for a few months while it got fixed. Chaffin said God’s grace protected her on that day.

“What is important in life is not exactly what you collect, but what you scatter and to always be a good person and to love people well,” Chaffin said.

The Cookeville tornado is considered one of the deadliest tornadoes in Tennessee’s history.

