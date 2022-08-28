Flood survivors still recovering from damage one month later

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Weeks have passed since the flood, but survivors are still working through the damage.

“We had a bunch of antiques in that brown building over there with that red roof. We had a bunch of antiques in it and I’ve not been in there to look at nothing. I’ve just been so heartbroken that it’s, I’ve worked all my life for it,” Kelly Smith, owner of Smith’s Junkyard in Fisty, said.

Smith’s Junkyard was underwater for hours, destroying a lot of his equipment.

“It’s well over $500,000 dollars worth of stuff that I used and bought over the years and it’s completely lost to me,” he said.

Right down the road from Smith’s Junkyard is Fisty Corner Church, which was also submerged.

“Water was this high up here. It was covered, the roof right here was covered. It was up to the doors,” Arthur Holland, pastor of Fisty Corner Church, said.

Holland promises that even though water and mud filled his building and destroyed his home, the church will return.

“We have tried to do our very best to keep everything going. This flood has destroyed everything within the church but it has not destroyed our spirit,” he said.

Both Smith and Holland are working hard to help others in the community as well.

Holland also says Fisty Corner Church will have a service in two weeks titled “Survival and Revival.”

