Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday.

K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.

“Please remember K-9 “NATAN” and his handler Deputy Eldridge in your prayers,” KCSO posted to social media.

Those wanting to send the K-9 a get-well wish can do so on social media or by mailing it to the sheriff’s office at 400 Main Street with Attn: K-9 NATAN.

Please remember K-9 “NATAN” and his handler Deputy Eldridge in your prayers. “NATAN” suffered an injury this afternoon... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.