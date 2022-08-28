KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!
All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest.

All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!

KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers 2023 calendar as the picture for January.

To order the calendar, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Jason L Kennedy and Brittany Branham
Principal, secretary at McMinn County private school charged in sexual assault case

Latest News

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Timeline of the Evelyn Boswell case
WVLT Logo
404 Error
Tennessee poll shows partisan COVID-19 response
Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned
All Tennessee state forests now sustainably managed