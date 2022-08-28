Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident.

The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also had some internal injuries.

