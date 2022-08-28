Tracking spotty to scattered storms as a cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our heat continues to roll on as we head into Monday with a few stray showers and storms. Better rain chances are on the way for Tuesday as we await the arrival of our next cold front.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and storms will continue to dimmish as we head through the evening as we transition to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back into the upper 60s to start Monday morning with a few areas of patchy fog possible.

Monday will be another hot afternoon as sunshine will help to warm us into the lower 90s. Humidity continues to stick around and that is going to make it feel a few degrees warmer with heat index values in the middle 90s at times. A few afternoon and evening storms will be possible, especially in the mountains, with a few spotty showers possible in the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances increase quickly for Tuesday as the next cold front is set to move through. Temperatures will remain on the hot side though as highs are in the upper 80s and back into the lower 90s by Wednesday.

The second half of the week looks to be drier and even with the passage of a cold front, we are looking to stay hot. The best news of all is the weather looks to be fantastic for the first Vols game!

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty to scattered rain and storms Labor Day weekend. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the humidity ticking back up.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.