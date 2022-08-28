Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.

A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.

Doug Holliday was with the person who picked up the rings in hopes of finding the person who lost the rings. The rings were found together on the ground like they were dropped there by accident.

If you lost the rings, contact WSMV4 via email or phone.

