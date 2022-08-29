1 injured in plane crash near Campbell County Airport, police say

Campbell County officials confirmed that one person was injured
The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.(LaFollette Press)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a small plane crashed in Jacksboro Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency responded to a reported plane crash.

A CCSO spokesperson said a small plane crashed near the Campbell County Airport, located at 610 Memorial Lane. Officials with the airport told WVLT News that the 2-seater plane crashed near but not on their property.

Campbell County officials confirmed that one person was injured.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

This story is developing.

