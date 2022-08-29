Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger

A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.(Arkansas State Police)
By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson, who is believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb’s mother, Skyla Byles, picked him up from day care Monday morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Caleb is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants and tan Air Force One tennis shoes.

Byles is a Black female with red hair. She is 5-foot-3.

The two were last seen in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas license plate AAR74T.

Those with any information about Caleb or Byles are asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Best sales weekends
Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks