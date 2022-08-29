Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer Police are looking for a 28-year-old man after officers said his 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend was found shot to death inside a running vehicle outside her home early Sunday morning, August 28, 2022.

33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas was found just before 6 a.m. in a car in front of her house in the 3300 block of Ave C. Police say Cardenas had been shot and the car was still running.

Bessemer detectives said they learned Cardenas had a boyfriend named Hector Medina-Grajeda and both were at a party in Sylacauga Saturday night into Sunday morning. Detectives said they learned that Cardenas was about five months pregnant according to the family.

Detectives said they secured a capital murder warrant for Hector Medina-Grajeda in the shooting death of Cardenas. Detectives followed leads that showed Medina-Grajeda and his brother stayed at the Days Inn by Wyndham in Lebanon, Tennessee, but checked out on Monday, August 29, 2022, before law enforcement could respond.

Hector Medina-Grajeda (Bessemer Police Department)

Hector Medina-Grajeda (Bessemer Police Department)

If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case, contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541. CrimeStoppers can also be reached for tips by calling (205) 254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.