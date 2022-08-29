Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407.

The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”

Buc-ee’s is known for its bathrooms, fresh BBQ and friendly service. The Sevierville location will be the company’s first “Big Store” in the country; at over 74,000 square feet, more than 120 fueling positions, EV Charging Stations and a car wash over 250 feet long.

“Our goal is to be the first stop on everyone’s Smoky Mountain adventure – and Buc-ee’s is the perfect partner to ensure we give our customers a great beginning and ending to their family vacation,” Kituwah CEO Mark Hubble said. “This is a business about excellence in customer experience with a huge fan following.”

Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox spoke on the project back when the gas station broke ground, highlighting the importance of the addition.

“The City of Sevierville has long recognized the importance of development at I-40, and we are excited to see what Kituwah and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are planning,” Fox said. “With the largest Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center ever built anchoring this development, we believe the future at The 407: Gateway to Adventure will be incredible.”

Right now, construction crews are at work building the facility.

