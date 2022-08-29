Deadly virus infects cats in Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

The outbreak started when multiple kittens tested positive for feline panleukopenia.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society is dealing with the outbreak of a deadly disease known as feline panleukopenia, according to their Facebook page.

Multiple kittens tested positive for the virus, and it is highly contagious, officials with the shelter said. The shelter is currently doing additional testing.

“We are trying to save as many cats/kittens as possible,” the post said.

The disease is often fatal but completely preventable with vaccines, according to MHHS officials. The shelter is not currently accepting any cats or kittens for the next 14 days to quarantine and monitor the outbreak.

Symptoms of feline panleukopenia include generalized depression, loss of appetite, high fever, lethargy, vomiting, severe diarrhea, nasal discharge and dehydration, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Please keep all of our cats, kittens and staff in your thoughts,” the post said.

Officials with MHHS said the virus does not affect dogs, and dogs will still be accepted and available to view.

