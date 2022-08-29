Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later

Officials still need to know who killed Brenda Clark and why she was 40 miles away from home.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago.

The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

First on the scene was Sheriff James Harville, who was a rookie deputy at the time.

“Anytime there’s a suspicious death, you want to try to find closure for the family and bring the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Harville said.

Decades later, there are new investigative practices and tools in place to solve these types of cases.

University of Tennessee’s Anthropology Department, a technology called the Combined DNA Index System and DNA from the victim’s twin sister proved the remains belonged to Clark.

Another new resource to help is the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers.

“We’re not even two years old yet, but we’re making a difference and we really want to make a difference for this family,” Stacey Payne with ETVC said.

Payne said the non profit is taking any anonymous tips related to this homicide. There are still some questions surrounding the crime; officials still need to know who killed Clark and why she was 40 miles away from home.

“Brenda’s family now knows where Brenda is. They know that she’s not missing somewhere, but they now need a little bit more closure,” Payne said.

Have information about a crime? Submit your anonymous tip here.

