Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

