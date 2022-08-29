First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated rain and storms continue this evening with a partly cloudy sky and a warm low of around 71 degrees.

The cold front continues to speed up and it is now concentrated on your midday to afternoon hours on Tuesday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day goes into effect at noon and lasts until about 3 p.m. Damaging wind gusts and some isolated flash flooding are the main threats. We should hit our high of 88 degrees around mid-day and drop after that cold front passes. We’re looking at about a 60% coverage in those rain and storms, so not all of us get in on those downpours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the front, we’re really only getting a break in the humidity, not the heat. The lower humidity gives us more mild mornings but lets the heat take off in the sunshine in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s, with spotty showers and scattered clouds. Then we’ll see more afternoon sun and a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday is mostly sunny and dry as well, with a cooler morning in the low 60s and then a warm afternoon around 89 degrees. If you’re planning to watch the Vols first football game, the evening is looking great!

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty rain and storms start developing again this weekend, since the humidity climbs back up. Labor Day Monday does look to come with a few storms developing in our area.

