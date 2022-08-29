Free medical services coming to Rutledge

Remote Area Medical will offer free dental, vision and medical services to Rutledge for two days.
RAM dental tents
RAM dental tents(Remote Area Medical)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is offering a clinic that will provide free dental, vision and medical services to Rutledge and other communities for two days in September.

For Sept. 17 and 18, residents of Rutledge can go down to Rutledge Middle School and receive free services such as dental cleanings, general medical exams, eye exams and more. No ID is required to receive the care, and the clinic is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., but the parking lot of the middle school will open at midnight on Sept. 16. RAM officials said that people will receive more information once they arrive in the parking lot.

Other services provided include dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and women’s health exams. RAM officials said that patients will have to decide between receiving dental or vision services due to time constraints.

Patients will have to wear a mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening upon entering the clinic.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
Few storms Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994.
Knoxville College announces 31st president