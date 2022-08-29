Free medical services coming to Rutledge

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is offering a clinic that will provide free dental, vision and medical services to Rutledge and other communities for two days in September.

For Sept. 17 and 18, residents of Rutledge can go down to Rutledge Middle School and receive free services such as dental cleanings, general medical exams, eye exams and more. No ID is required to receive the care, and the clinic is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., but the parking lot of the middle school will open at midnight on Sept. 16. RAM officials said that people will receive more information once they arrive in the parking lot.

Other services provided include dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and women’s health exams. RAM officials said that patients will have to decide between receiving dental or vision services due to time constraints.

Patients will have to wear a mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening upon entering the clinic.

