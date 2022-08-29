High school referee shortage impacts Tennessee games


The TSSAA is dealing with a referee shortage. WSMV's Marissa Sulek tells you why.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association said it is dealing with a referee shortage. It’s something athletic departments across the country are battling.

One of the TSSAA’s solutions is requiring games to be played on Thursday nights. Some high schools agreed to move one of their games from Friday nights.

“If I had 25 games on Friday night, which I could have, then we couldn’t service,” Junior Ward, supervisor and assigning officer for Middle Tennessee Football Officials Association said.

He said the Middle Tennessee region is one area recruiting isn’t a problem because he has 195 registered officials.

“With all these people moving to Nashville, we have a lot of officials also moving to Nashville,” Ward said.

This year alone he said 15 officials in Middle Tennessee transferred from other states, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“When you get out to the rural areas, you just don’t have that number of people,” Ward said.

The TSSAA said before COVID it had 1,500 officials in Tennessee. Now, that number is closer to 1,300.

If rural areas struggle, Ward accommodates with his Nashville area officials.

“Whey they come up short and need a crew for a game, I’ll assign a crew to their game,” Ward said. “We do that four or five times a year.”

The TSSAA said it has not had to cancel any games this year because of the officials shortage.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Oak Ridge vs Bearden
Oak Ridge vs Bearden
Gibbs vs Webb
Webb vs Gibbs
Here's the highlights of the Farragut vs West game
Farragut vs West
Anderson County vs Science Hill
Anderson County vs Science Hill
Loudon vs Lenoir City